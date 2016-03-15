Grandfather stumps for Kasich in vintage 'Airstream'

One John Kasich supporter has traveled the country.

Tom Volini is a grandfather from Illinois and says he loves Governor Kasich and he should be president.

So Tom hit the road in his vintage "Airstream" camper to tell people about the Republican Presidential candidate.

The 70-year-old has traveled more than 10,000 miles this election cycle. He's made stops in New Hampshire, South Carolina, Michigan, his hometown Chicago and now Ohio. He says he doesn't want or need Governor Kasich's approval, he just wants to help get him elected.

"I'm for him because of his experience. I'm for him because of his temperament. I'm for him because of his leadership skills," says Volini.

Volini also says the vintage "Airstream" is the perfect representation of why he's doing this, "It stands for the open road, our sense of freedom, it stands for American manufacturing, they're still made in Ohio, since the 1930s."

He's in Cleveland to make a last minute pitch and talk to voters.

While he hopes Governor Kasich wins the nomination to be elected President, he's hoping this isn't end of the road for the candidate.

"He's already said that he has the second best job in the country and that's being governor of Ohio," Volini added.

