Kasich wins OH, vows to secure the Republican nomination

John Kasich has picked up his first win of the night, and it was a big one!

Ohio's Governor won his home state, exactly what his campaign set out to do.

Trump tops Rubio in Florida, falls to Kasich in Ohio

Kasich now has 129 delegates. 1,237 delegates are needed for the Republican nomination.

Kasich has styled himself as the candidate who will not jump into the political chaos and start name-calling. When someone in the crowd began heckling him during his victory speech and told the crowd to leave the man alone.

"If you went to college in the 70s you learned to appreciate a peaceful protest," Kasich said.

The governor told the crowd of Ohioans at Baldwin Wallace that he intends to make them proud and reminded them that he will always take the high road.

"It's been my intention to make you proud. It's been my intention to have young people all across this country watch somebody enter politics, even though I labored in obscurity for so long, people counting me out, people in Ohio saying, 'why don't they ever call on him?' Ok? We get all that. But we put one foot in front of the other and I want to remind you again tonight that I will not take the low road to the highest office in the land.

In addition to Ohio, voters cast ballots in Florida, which Trump has already won, Illinois, North Carolina and Missouri.

Gov. Kasich has said he would drop out of the GOP race if he didn't win the Buckeye State.

Monday, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio urged his Ohio supporters to get behind Kasich. Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney also made several campaign stops with Kasich.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio conceded Tuesday, after learning he lost his home state of Florida.

Trump has 568 delegates. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has the closest number of delegates behind him with 370. Rubio has 163.

Florida has 99 delegates up for grabs, Illinois 69, N. Carolina 72, Ohio 66 and Missouri 52.

