Hillary Clinton wins OH presidential primary

Polls close at 7:30 for the Ohio Primary.

Hillary Clinton has won the state of Ohio.

Clinton was hoping to be able to see the finish line in the Democratic primary race by the end of election night.

The democratic has more than half the votes needed to lock up the nomination.

Currently Clinton has 1,410 delegates. 2,383 are needed for the nomination.

Florida, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio and North Carolina all cast votes Tuesday.

Florida has 99 delegates up for grabs, Illinois 69, N. Carolina 72, Ohio 66 and Missouri 52.

Front-runner Clinton campaigned in North Carolina Tuesday while Sanders remained in Ohio.

