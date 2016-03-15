Court order to keep select Ohio polls open until 8:30 p.m. - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Court order to keep select Ohio polls open until 8:30 p.m.

Polls in four counties will remain open until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: WOIO) Polls in four counties will remain open until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: WOIO)

Due to a court order by Judge Susan Dlott, polls in Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties will remain open until 8:30 p.m. The cause of the delay is a traffic issue in the region, and results will not be delayed, according to press secretary Joshua Eck.

