OH Primary: McGinty VS. O'Malley in a tight contest

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday Michael O'Malley proclaimed he was the winner of the race for Cuyahoga County Prosecutor.

He ran against incumbent Tim McGinty.

O'Malley said, "I think it's safe to say there will be a new Cuyahoga County Prosecutor in 2017. I want to thank my family but I also need to thank the people who had the courage to step out shoulder to shoulder with me in order to help me."

O'Malley addressed a crowd of his supporters at The Harp restaurant just five minutes away from his new offices at the Justice Center in downtown Cleveland.

McGinty and O'Malley had been in a heated race that boiled over in the last two weeks. McGinty saying O'Malley used his power as an Assistant Prosecutor under former County Prosecutor Bill Mason to campaign and raise money for other elected officials during his time on Mason's staff.

O'Malley shot back saying McGinty was so desperate to keep his job he was distorting facts and challenged McGinty to name names.

McGinty has been under fire for the length of several police involved shootings in the past including the death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

The County Prosecutor also failed to do a credit check on his Chief Financial Officer Marvin Davies, III who had huge personal money issues at the time of his hire. Davies recently resigned after it was discovered he had used an office credit card to purchase a $400 grill for this home. Davies paid the County back but ended up quitting his position as C.F.O.

