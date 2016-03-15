Busy night at Cuyahoga Board of Elections warehouse

At Cuyahoga Board of Elections warehouse about 140 workers were busy as votes came in around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

88,000 early voting ballots were counted earlier but results were not released until Super Tuesday.

Overall, turnout the BOE was hoping for is about 40 %.

"Calculating the vote is slightly slower because we implemented new procedures but we are still on track," said Director Pat McDonald.

All the memory sticks from the polls come in with the paper ballots but it's the memory stick that is used the day of the election.

Workers at the warehouse stay until all 59 municipalities check in.

"Human hands help get the votes counted and it is the best way to get accurate results," McDonald added.

