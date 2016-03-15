Kasich's backers explain why they chose him in Ohio

A crowd of hundreds erupted in cheers as Governor John Kasich was announced as the winner of the Republican primary in Ohio Tuesday night.

The results from the polls came back fast and it was a big win for Kasich.

He was neck and neck in the polls with Donald Trump before the primary election.

Kasich had said he would drop out of the race if he did not win his home state.

In his victory speech, with his family standing next to him, Kasich said, "We will not take the low road to the highest office in the land."

Kasich has run a pretty positive campaign and he says that his tone is resonating with voters.

We asked his supporters why they voted for him.

"He's common sense, he loves America and he's a good man," said Cindy Griffiths.

"I think that he is the best person for this job, after seeing everything he's done for the state over the last eight years," said Amanda Griffiths.

"My mother is a Democrat, I'm a Republican, we both voted for John Kasich today because I think he can bring people together," said Phillip Hedayatnia.

We spoke to a Democrat who said he voted for Kasich.

"My concern is wanting to stop Trump and stop Cruz. Both are a disgrace to this country," said Ray Miles.

Kasich picked up 66 delegates by winning Ohio.

He said his campaign would come back to Cleveland in July for the RNC.

Kasich will continue to campaign in Philadelphia on Wednesday, and he has a long road ahead of him.

