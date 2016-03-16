O'Malley beats out McGinty for Cuyahoga County prosecutor

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday Michael O'Malley proclaimed he was the winner of the race for Cuyahoga County Prosecutor.

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday Michael O'Malley proclaimed he was the winner of the race for Cuyahoga County Prosecutor.

Cuyahoga County has a new prosecutor.

Voters went to the polls Tuesday in the state's primary and elected Mike O'Malley over incumbent Tim McGinty.

O'Malley claimed 56% of the votes. He addressed a crowd of his supporters at The Harp restaurant just five minutes away from his new offices at the Justice Center in downtown Cleveland.

"I think it's safe to say there will be a new Cuyahoga County Prosecutor in 2017. I want to thank my family but I also need to thank the people who had the courage to step out shoulder to shoulder with me in order to help me," said O'Malley.

McGinty conceded, shortly thereafter.

"The voters have spoken, and I want to congratulate Mike O'Malley on his victory," McGinty said in a statement.

"I wish him nothing but the best. I love the Prosecutor's Office, and I am proud of all that we have accomplished and of all the outstanding dedicated professionals who work there. I will do everything I can to help Mike, the Office and the County succeed. I want to thank my family and my supporters. It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve the people of Cuyahoga County in elected office for the past 24 years," he continued.

McGinty has been under fire for the length of several police-involved shootings in the past including the death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

The County Prosecutor also failed to do a credit check on his Chief Financial Officer Marvin Davies, III who had huge personal money issues at the time of his hire. Davies recently resigned after it was discovered he had used an office credit card to purchase a $400 grill for this home. Davies paid the County back but ended up quitting his position as C.F.O.

Since there were no Republicans in the race, O'malley will run uncontested in November and will take over the duties January 2017.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.