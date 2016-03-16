Contested Republican convention looking likely

This could be a history making year for the Republican party because of John Kasich's win in Ohio. Just when it looked like Donald Trump would make a clean sweep, securing the nomination just got more difficult.

Kasich vows to secure Republican nomination

It's now mathematically possible that Trump won't get the 1,237 delegates needed to secure the Republican presidential nomination.

But it may be mathematically impossible for Kasich to win the nomination without a contested convention. By some estimates, the Ohio Governor would need to win 110% of the delegates up for grabs in the remaining contests to reach the GOP’s magic number.

Political analyst Richard Perloff says both Ted Cruz and Kasich will be making the next few months interesting moving toward the convention.

"They have to deny Trump the 1,237 delegates so it gets into a second ballot. Once into a second ballot delegates are free to speak their mind and go for who they want.”

The Kasich campaign hopes Tuesday night’s win attracts donors and endorsements. The Governor is in Pennsylvania Wednesday. The primary there is April 26 and Kasich has said he thinks he can win in Pennsylvania.

Here’s the updated delegate count on the GOP side. This is without Missouri, since the results are still being hashed out there.

Trump, 621 Delegates

Cruz, 363 Delegates

Rubio, 168 Delegates

Kasich, 138 Delegates

