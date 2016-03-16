WATCH LIVE: Obama to announce Merrick Garland as his Supreme Court pick

President Obama to announce his nominee for Supreme Court at 11 a.m. in the Rose Garden.

Congressional sources say President Obama will name Merrick Garland. Garland, 63, serves as the chief judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals, also in the District of Columbia Circuit. He served in the Justice Department under the Clinton Administration and was confirmed to the appeals court by a 76-23 vote in 1997.

The President said he will announce the person who is "eminently qualified" to sit on the Supreme Court.

"As President, it is both my constitutional duty to nominate a Justice and one of the most important decisions that I -- or any president -- will make. I've devoted a considerable amount of time and deliberation to this decision. I've consulted with legal experts and people across the political spectrum, both inside and outside government. And we’ve reached out to every member of the Senate, who each have a responsibility to do their job and take this nomination just as seriously," he said.

The vacancy was left open following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February.

