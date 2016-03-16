Massillon couple among 11 arrests in federal drug raid

The Federal Bureau of Investigations says they made 11 arrests after a Mexican drug ring investigation that lasted for six months, but neighbors and employees at a raided restaurant were surprised.

Carlos and Lisa Elias were arrested and slapped with federal drug charges. (Source: WOIO)

A Mexican restaurant in Canton was raided Wednesday as part of a huge drug investigation spanning four counties and resulting in 11 arrests.

FBI agents raided El Galeron Grill & Mexican Restaurant on Cleveland Avenue NW in Canton. Local agents are working with the Sacramento FBI.

A home in Massillon was also raided and a couple was arrested. Carlos Elias, 33, is accused of trafficking and distributing crystal meth and other drugs from California.

His wife, 36-year-old Lisa Elias, was taken into custody as well. Also arrested were Nikki Greenwood, 37, Michael Mack, 39, Steven Petit, 35, and Richard Stewart, 57. Jose Cuevas, 28, Javier Roque, 30, and Nicholas Stewart, 35, were previously arrested and charged locally on drug trafficking and weapons violations.

Carlos and Lisa Elias' five children, ages 1-16 were removed from the home.

Along with Stark County, several arrests and searches also took place in Summit, Medina and Tuscarawas counties. Law enforcement officers seized a total of 10 firearms, one pound of cocaine, 145 pounds of marijuana, 11 pounds of methamphetamine and $100,000 in cash.

The FBI operation, dubbed "Schrock and Awe," was the culmination of a nearly six-month investigation into a Mexican drug trafficking organization.

"This ring is responsible for shipping pounds of crystal meth into Stark and Summit counties," said Acting U.S. Attorney Carole S. Rendon in a statement. "The fact that this pipeline was shut off is a credit to the FBI, the Akron and Canton police departments and our other law enforcement partners."

