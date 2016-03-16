Woman accused of stealing her cats from APL

A Kent woman was arrested, accused of stealing her cats from the Portage Animal Protective League.

The Portage County sheriff said Kristeen Pascoe, 48, broke a window on Friday to get into the APL on Infirmary Road in Shalersville Township. She also attempted to get into the Water Resources Department that is adjacent to the APL.

When employees realized that several cats were missing, investigators determined they belonged to Pascoe.

Pascoe was arraigned on charges of breaking and entering, vandalism and theft.

She is currently in the Portage Jail and has a $15,000 bond.

