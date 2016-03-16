Bow hunting deer passes in 6 communities - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Bow hunting deer passes in 6 communities

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

In Tuesday's primary, voters in several northeast Ohio communities had to make a decision about bow hunting deer.  

Broadview Heights; North Royalton; Parma; Parma Heights; Seven Hills and Strongsville all placed an issue on the March 15 ballot that would allow limited hunting of white-tail deer by crossbow and long bow.  

The hunters have to be licensed and arrows have to be fired from a platform.

In all six cities, voters passed the issue that would permit bow hunting deer. 

According to the Ohio Insurance Institute, in 2014 there were 19,705 vehicle/deer crashes in Ohio.  Four people died in the Buckeye state and almost 800 people were hurt. On average it costs more than $4,000 dollar per vehicle, nationally.

