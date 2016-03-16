Sick 4-year-old wins battle to keep pit bull Scrappy - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Sick 4-year-old wins battle to keep pit bull Scrappy

Aleeah Williams and her best friend Scrappy. (Source: WOIO) Aleeah Williams and her best friend Scrappy. (Source: WOIO)
LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) -

Aleeah Williams, 4, has cystic fibrosis. Her family says her best friend, Scrappy the pit bull, helps her with her illness. 

The problem is pit bulls have been banned in Lakewood city limits since 2008 and Scrappy isn't a trained service dog.

However, Tuesday the two sides came to a resolution. 

Scrappy will remain in the home and the family has agreed to muzzle the dog when he leaves the house and also to repair their back fence, so he can't get loose.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly