CPD lays out St. Patrick's Day security plans

The St. Patrick's Day parade is a huge event in Cleveland. Cleveland police want to make sure safety is a top priority.

The city held its annual St. Patrick's Day safety and security news conference Wednesday.

They addressed traffic issues, RTA passes and routes, road closures, DUI/OVI, parking restrictions and overall awareness of "See something, Say something."

"If you see something say something" says CPD, and depending on gravity of what you're seeing grab someone to share concerns with — Dani Carlson (@DaniCarlsonTV) March 16, 2016

There is no official DUI checkpoints but all agencies are on high alert, according to CPD.

RTA says trains will be running more frequently and there will be extra trains for the parade.

