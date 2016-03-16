Voters pass Issue 6 to increase income tax in Elyria

The Ohio Highway Patrol released dash cam video of three Elyria vehicles that broke down during a pursuit. The Elyria Police Department has been very vocal about its aging fleet. The video from Feb. 21 shows three vehicles involved in a pursuit.

Cleveland 19 is taking another look at a tax levy plan in Elyria. Issue No. 6 is supposed to help replace aging police cars.

Voters in Elyria chose to pass Issue 6 and increase the city income tax. It's the first tax increase the city's had since 1992. Residents passed the 5-year tax increase by 61%.



The tax hike is about a half percent, but over the course of a year that half percent is expected to raise more than $6 million for the city of Elyria.

Mayor Holly Brinda says she's relieved.

"Issue 6 appears to be our lucky number, we're just so appreciative. The infusion of about 6.2 million dollars annually, is going to allow the city of Elyria to get out of being reactive and get into being much more proactive," she said.

City council, community leaders, Elyria Police chief and concerned citizens came together to put the tax levy plan out there. There was an aggressive social media campaign that told residents exactly how the money would be used.

Over the years, budget cuts in Elyria have forced the police department to work with an aging fleet. Last month, 3 police cars broke down during a high speed chase. The Ohio State Highway Patrol took over to make the arrest.

A good portion of the extra revenue will go to police department. Cleveland 19 News has done several stories on the police cruisers being old and outdated.

The city officials said at least $1 million will go to the Elyria police force, which would pay for more officers and upgrades to their fleet of patrol cars.



Other improvements Issue 6 will lead to are road repairs and upgrading the city's internet and other wireless services.



To put the increase into perspective, if you are impacted by this tax hike, a person earning $50 thousand a year will have to pay an additional $250 annually in income tax.

