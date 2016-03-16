Authorities in Sandusky seize heroin, guns, thousands in cash - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Authorities in Sandusky seize heroin, guns, thousands in cash

Authorities seized heroin, two guns and over $5,000 in cash in Sandusky. (Source: Sandusky Police Department)
SANDUSKY, OH (WOIO) -

Authorities in Sandusky took the latest step in their battle against drug trafficking Tuesday night.

Police departments from Perkins Township and Sandusky seized heroin, two guns and over $5,000 in cash while executing a search warrant, according to a release from the Sandusky Police.

The search was the result of a joint investigation into narcotics trafficking.

