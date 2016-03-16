Authorities in Sandusky seize heroin, guns, thousands in cash

Authorities seized heroin, two guns and over $5,000 in cash in Sandusky. (Source: Sandusky Police Department)

Authorities in Sandusky took the latest step in their battle against drug trafficking Tuesday night.

Police departments from Perkins Township and Sandusky seized heroin, two guns and over $5,000 in cash while executing a search warrant, according to a release from the Sandusky Police.

The search was the result of a joint investigation into narcotics trafficking.

