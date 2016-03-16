Rocky River women arrested by FBI on drug charges

Two Rocky River women were arrested Tuesday by federal agents on drug charges.

Denisa Alicka, 26, and Jonida Alicka, 28, were taken into custody without issue after a joint investigation resulted in warrants for the two on charges that they possessed with the intent to distribute MDMA and marijuana, according to a press release from the Cleveland Division of the FBI.

"The investigation determined that Denisa and Jonida Alicka obtained MDMA and marijuana through Denisa's boyfriend, Rinald Turhani (37) and his friend, Leka Konini (46), both from Michigan," the release stated. Jonida Alicka also allegedly obtained MDMA, also known as ecstasy or "Molly," from a boyfriend who lives in Canada, authorities said.

Authorities claim the two sisters traveled out of state to pick up the narcotics -- Denisa to Michigan, and Jonida to New York -- and bring them back to Ohio to distribute by way of sale. Turhani was placed into custody by the Detroit Division of the FBI, but Konini remains at large.

Jonida Alicka was also a reserve police officer with the Linndale Police Department.

"These defendants will no longer benefit from harming others by selling drugs, and Jonida Alicka will no longer endanger the very community she swore to protect," Stephen Anthony of the Cleveland FBI said.

The arrests were the culmination of a joint investigation between the Cleveland Division of the FBI, Cleveland Organized Crime Task Force, Cleveland Division of Police, Ohio High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA), Parma Police Department, Rocky River Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.