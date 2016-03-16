2016’s best and worst cities for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

If you’re looking for a good time on St. Patrick’s Day, you may not need the luck of the Irish, but you might have to stray from home.

Researchers at WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities to find the one that stands out as the best when it comes to celebrating on March 17th.

They looked at things like the number of Irish pubs in each city, to the weather forecast, and they found Boston, Massachusetts came out on top.

If you’re wondering where Cleveland ranks, watch Cleveland 19 News This Morning.

We’ll share fun St. Patrick’s Day facts, get you prepared for the big parade through Downtown Cleveland, show you where the corned beef will be flying out the door as early as 5 a.m., and share the sounds of “The New Barleycorn.”

Join us tomorrow beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Plus get your most accurate first alert St. Patrick's day forecast here.

