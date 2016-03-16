Tower City will close at 2 p.m. St. Patrick's Day

Every year Tower City Center expects large crowds attending the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

As in the past, Tower City stores and Food Court will close at 2 p.m. St. Patrick's Day.

However, Tower City Cinemas, Hard Rock Cafe, Morton's The Steakhouse and Lincoln Tap House will remain open after 2 p.m.

Limited access will be granted through Tower City to and from Public Square to the following guests:

Tower City Office tenants

Tower City Valet and self-park/monthly guests

Restaurant Guests

Ritz-Carlton and Renaissance Hotel Guests

RTA riders

Loitering will be prohibited. Port-A-Potties are located across from the Renaissance Hotel on Public Square.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.