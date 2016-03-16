Mentor cheerleading treasurer arrested for theft

A local cheerleading treasurer was arrested last week on charges of theft.

Mentor Police say Shannon Lewis of Painesville was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force for felony theft and misuse of credit cards. Authorities allege Lewis made unauthorized charges in excess of $13,000 from the Mentor Youth Cheerleading Association account. Lewis served as the association's appointed treasurer between April and June of 2015.

Lewis is out on $50,000 bond, and her case was continued until April 4 at 9:15 a.m.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.