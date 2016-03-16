Browns sign linebacker, release two veterans

After a cupboard-emptying first week of free agency, the Browns have made an addition.

Cleveland signed linebacker Demario Davis on Wednesday, the team announced.

Drafted 77th overall in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, Davis played inside linebacker during his first four seasons of professional football. The linebacker earned a reputation for being effective stopping the run, which the Browns desperately need after finishing in the bottom three teams against the run in the last two seasons (30th in 2015 and 32nd in 2014).

In what is essentially a corresponding move, the Browns released veteran linebacker Karlos Dansby.

The 34-year-old Dansby led the team in tackles (108), tackles for loss (7), interceptions (3) and defensive touchdowns (2) in 2015, and had two years remaining on his contract.

The Browns also released wide receiver Dwayne Bowe, who was viewed as a massive disappointment after signing a contract that guaranteed him $9 million and catching just five passes in his lone season in Cleveland.

The Browns also added former Broncos and Texans safety Rahim Moore. He's expected to replace Tashaun Gipson.

