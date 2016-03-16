Health: Treating acne

Acne is a problem we all deal with at one time or another, which means we all know how confusing it can be to treat.

You'll find dozens of products that promise results, but after trying them, you might not see the results you were hoping for. That's one reason why the American Academy of Dermatology developed some new guidelines for more effectively treating the problem.

25 year-old Tracy Kueter knows all about the frustration.

She been seeing a dermatologist for more than ten years in order to keep her acne under control.

"I started struggling with acne when I was in high school," Kueter said.

Some treatments have worked better than others. At first she just used one medication, but then switched to two and claims, “You can definitely tell a difference between using two versus one.”

The American Academy of Dermatology is also taking note of that. In its new guidelines, the Academy finds that combining two or more prescription medications works best.

"We'll put people on antibiotics. What they're trying to get us to do is instead of just having patients on an oral antibiotic, also have them be on a topical," says Dermatology Physician Assistant Katie Jibben.

While combining two medications often works better for prescription acne medications, the same can't be said for over-the-counter products.

Jibben warns about using too many products. “You can sometimes make things worse with some of the over-the-counter,” she adds, "dermatology always recommends gentle cleansers, staying away from things that are harsh and can dry out the skin."

So when is it time to see a professional about your flare-ups? Jibben says if your medication isn't working or you're seeing a decrease in its effectiveness, it's time for a visit.

"if you're starting to see some discolorations on the skin, those can be signs that you should get in and get it treated before we have some hyper pigmentation changes to the skin," she stresses.



The new guidelines also note that birth control pills can be helpful for girls and women who struggle with acne.

However, there's not enough evidence to recommend some procedures for acne, such as laser treatments and chemical peels, or even dietary changes.

