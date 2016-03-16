Arrest made in serial egging of Euclid house

This house on Wilmore Avenue in Euclid was egged more than 100 times. (Source: WOIO)

After enduring more than 100 egging attacks, homeowners on Wilmore Avenue in Euclid might finally have some answers.

Euclid Police on Tuesday arrested Jason E. Kozan of 27230 Parkwood Drive (formerly of 20971 Wilmore Avenue) on charges of felony vandalism. The arrest came after a lengthy investigation into who might have repeatedly egged the one specific house in Euclid.

Police have not revealed what led them to Kozan.

Kozan's bond was set at $2,000, and his case will be forwarded to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury for indictment.

