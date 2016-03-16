Dominic Mancuso Editorial: Ohio's report card

There are a few topics guaranteed to stir up emotions in northeast Ohio. One of those topics - discussed quite a bit by parents, teachers and students - is our state’s aggressive Common Core requirements.

Common Core sets unified and standardized learning goals that each student should know at the end of each grade. The purpose: to ensure that all of our students leave high school with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed after graduation. On paper, it’s a great idea that addresses big picture issues. But making it work in the real world classroom is more complicated.

Well, the grades are in after Common Core’s first year. With strict standardized core requirements combined with new state tests from the partnership for assessment of readiness for college and careers, Ohio school districts receiving “a” grades fell from 37 to six. The average grade for Ohio students? We’ve dropped from a “B” to a “C”. It’s not a glowing report card especially for the Cleveland school district which had the fifth worst test scores in the state, with multiple F’s.

But does Common Core flunk the common sense test? Some parents argue about families living in areas with more financial means and resources have advantages many schools don’t have. Solon and Beachwood schools scored A’s in the local report card. Some administrators ranged from defiant to dismissive when asked about their school’s test results.

The real measure will be in the years and decades to come…when this first generation of common core students enter the real world. Ohio schools may be taking a beating on paper but so far it’s really an incomplete.

