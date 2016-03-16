Euclid teen viciously attacked defending little brother

As two brothers walked home from a local Euclid store, things turned tragic.

"When he turned slightly, one of the teens hit him and them he was grabbed and when he was slammed to the ground. His head hit the curb," said Timothy Render.

That’s how Taj Render’s dad describes what happened to his son who’s lying in a hospital bed at Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

"He had to have cranial surgery. The bone right here and right above his eye socket, the surgeon said, was in crumbles. So they had to piece those bones back together, put a plate on and screw the plate and then they put like plaster over top of that. He had that done yesterday," added Timothy.

This all happened because Taj came to the defense of his 14-year-old younger brother, Emanuel. Emanuel had been in a fight with another boy, who went and got other, older friends. Taj and Emanuel’s dad was shaken to his core by what he calls an unprovoked attack.

"It's really scary that they would continue the attack even after he was down. It was like they were trying to kill him because he was down. He wasn't fighting no more. He didn't even get a chance to fight," Timothy said.

In fact, Taj tried to talk the other teens out of fighting. His attempt to calm the situation, only made things worse.

"After his head hit the curb, they took turns just straddling over on top of him, pummeling him," said dad.

R.L. Render, Taj's grandfather, held back his anger and disgust over his grandson getting beaten so badly.

"First of all, I can't say what I really feel deep down inside feel cause you couldn't put it on air," said R.L.

Render, a longtime community activist, is also hurt about what happened to his grandson.

"This is going on all over the country. So now it has hit our household. So you want to know what kind of kids are these that do these kinds of things, that have no compulsion or no conscious, that you can beat somebody into the ground and then go and boast and brag about it,” R.L. said.

Euclid police say the teens who attack Taj may be charged with attempted murder. They are back at Euclid High School, reportedly, threatening other Render family members.

