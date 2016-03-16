Sheffield Lake felon pleads guilty to supporting ISIL

A Sheffield Lake man plead guilty Wednesday to supporting the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), as well as firearms violations.

Amir Said Rahman Al-Ghazi, 39, plead to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and being a felon in possession of firearms.

According to court documents, Al-Ghazi, who changed his name from Robert McCollum last year, pledged his support to ISIL and Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi via social media in 2014.

From July 2014 to June 2015, prosecutors say Al-Ghazi made multiple statements trying to persuade others to join ISIL.

He also expressed his own desire to attack the United States and had even tried to buy an AK-47 assault rifle.

Al-Ghazi will be sentenced on June 23.

