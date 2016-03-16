FBI raids surprise neighbors, employees in Massillon, Canton

FBI agents and other law enforcement agencies are making several arrests and conducting several searches in the area.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations says they made 11 arrests after a Mexican drug ring investigation that lasted for six months.

El Galeron Grill & Mexican Restaurant in Canton was one of the properties targeted by the FBI for an early morning raid.

Two of those arrested, 33-year-old Carlos Elias and his 36-year-old wife Lisa, were known to the staff at the Mexican restaurant, according to one employee. Jesus Martinez denies that there was any drug activity going on at the restaurant, though. Martinez said you can't believe what's on the news, and that the FBI was there by mistake.

"Yes, ma'am, because unfortunately they didn't find anything," said Martinez.

The FBI says agents found guns inside the property.

About 20 minutes away in Massillon, the FBI raided the home of Carlos and Lisa Elias on Lincoln Way NW. Neighbors say the couple and their five children hadn't lived in the home for very long.

Jeanne Appleby was out walking her dog this morning when suddenly she saw police swarm the house.

"It's like you see on the movies, but when it's in your own back yard, and it's scary," described Appleby. "All of a sudden people all just converged, and they were pounding on the door hollering, 'FBI,' and, I decided it's time to go in the house."

Inside the home, investigators said they found crystal meth, 145 pounds of marijuana and several loaded guns. Police also found the couple's five children -- one as young as one-year old.

"That's the first thing I said to my husband. I said, 'there are little kids over there and it has to be really scary for them.' So, I'll say a little prayer for the kids because they are the once that are going to suffer the most," added Appleby.

Appleby says that police appeared to take away a couple trailers full of items from inside the family's home. At least one vehicle also appeared to have been seized.

