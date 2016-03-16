Cleveland prepares for St. Patrick's Day festivities

Cleveland area police officials said increased security measures and redeployed resources are why they’re confident they’re prepared for Thursday's annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, despite knowing the eyes of the world will be watching the future home of the Republican National Convention.

“[We’re] not only ramping up for the RNC, we’re going to do this for any event, but just because of the RNC we have more partners coming to the table and offering assistance with different things,” said Harold Pretel, the Commander of the Cleveland Division of Police’s Bureau of Homeland Services.

He said while the parade isn’t an official run through for the RNC, it could certainly help.

"Certainly it’s beneficial for the RNC, it can let us work out a few kinks. If there was no RNC we'd still have a heightened awareness,” said Pretel.

At a Wednesday morning press conference, Cleveland Police officials said that there wouldn’t be any designated DUI check points, but that the CPD, and other law enforcement officials in the area would be on higher alert.

Pretel said CPD, would be working alongside the FBI, the Ohio Department of Homeland Security, the sheriff’s department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol with both plain clothed and uniformed officers for the parade.

When asked if this year would be a repeat of last year’s parade, Pretel said, “I certainly hope not. That's something that we hope doesn't occur, and we're very confident with the redeployment of forces and some of the technology were using in our partnerships that we’ll avoid that.”

Officials asked for those who go to the event to be aware, recommending parade goers use public transportation and alert officers if they see something that doesn’t seem right.

Cleveland Police said they will be using the hashtag #CLEStPats, and said people can reach out to police with that hashtag with concerns the day of the event.

