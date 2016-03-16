Police: Woman robbed in apartment parking lot

Police in Faiview Park are looking for three men who allegedly robbed a woman in the parking lot of her apartment complex.

It happened Sunday, March 13.

The victim told police she was in the parking lot of Fairview Village Apartments on Lorain Rd. when three men, who claimed to armed, approached her as she got out of her car. The victim said they demanded her keys and purse.

After a brief struggle the victim was pushed down.

The men got away with her purse. No weapons were seen and did they did not get the victim’s car. They reportedly fled in a black Nissan or Toyota with Illinois plates.

A Fairview Park Police Officer investigating the robbery found surveillance video and still photos of three people who tried to use the victim’s credit card at a business in Cleveland.

If you know who they are call contact the Fairview Park Police at 440-333-1234.

