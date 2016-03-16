Local woman explains how it's expensive to be poor

People living in poverty know how hard daily life can be, and for a Cleveland woman she knows how quickly one legal incident can cause a financial hardship.

Ten years ago Dorica Melvin says police accused her of robbing a Euclid convenient store.

Although Melvin says there was no proof that she committed the crime, she says she was wrongly accused of aggravated robbery.

"I didn’t rob anybody. They convicted me for one thing and my whole life turned upside down. I had a lawyer and I went into my savings for my children I worked to jobs just to pay him,” said Melvin.

But Melvin’s lawyer couldn’t get the false charge expunged, and over years she and her three children went homeless. She’s struggled to to find legal help without a lot of money, but she was unable to land a job because of her compromised past.

"It’s been a rough road for me because who wants to hire someone who has aggravated robbery on their record," said Melvin.

Melanie Shakarian works for the legal aid society of Cleveland and she says Melvin’s case reflects many other cases the nonprofit organization sees each year. Shakarian says while the Legal Aid offers assistance the financial strain that comes from just a minor legal setback can be irreversible.

"We help 20,000 people a year with about 9,000 cases and through every one we see how expensive it is to be poor," said Shakarian.

Melvin says the system failed her but she’s enrolled in school in hopes of finding better work.

"I want people to know that they’re not by themselves, and that this one mistake can ruin your life and right now I’m trying to turn my life around," said Melvin.

