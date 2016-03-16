Downtown deli along parade route cooks up corned beef feast

One business along the parade route has been prepping for St. Patrick's Day for several days, and it's all about the corned beef. Hundreds of pounds of it!

Al's Deli on East 9th and Superior is busy cooking up a feast for the festivities. More than 1,200pounds of corned beef is expected to be served.

It's a St. Patty's tradition employees say they do with a twist.

"Instead of boiling it. We use brazing pans and we bake it and steam it at the same time for three and a half hours," said owner David Ina.

The deli isn't just dishing out corned beef sandwiches with all the works. They're even making a special corned beef omelet for the morning crowd. They call St. Patty's day their "Superbowl" of the year.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.