Romona's Kids: Taking a stand against slave labor

Some local schoolkids who recently saw a video about children used as slave labor on cocoa plantations are doing what they can to stop the practice, and change the world.

We went to Cleveland for this week’s Romona’s Kids.

Children at Lincoln Park Academy watched the documentary “The Dark Side of Chocolate,” which shows children from Mali kidnapped to work in the Ivory Coast on cocoa plantations.

They decided to help those kids by writing letters to the Nestle and Hershey companies which both have businesses in Ivory Coast.

"They should stop child labor, traffickers should stop kidnapping children just to make chocolate," said 5th grader Joshua Ortiz.

"It’s sad to think about how they never really have a chance to get an education or even have a normal childhood," said 7th grader Summer Cheeks. "They work in terrible conditions and with dangerous tools so they often get hurt."

"I think they can hire older adults to do the job instead of having children do it," said 6th grader Anwar Boyd.

So far, they haven’t gotten an response from the companies, but both Nestle and Hershey have said in the past few years that they are starting to move over to fair trade sources for cocoa.

