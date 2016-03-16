Sagamore Hills ends decades-long relationship with fellow Fire Dept.

The Northfield Center Sagamore Hills Fire Dept. was the first on the scene of this house explosion back in January.

Four people died and Paul Buescher, a trustee with the township, says the explosion was contained.

"They saved the neighboring homes and everything it's huge," said Buescher.

At a township meeting firefighters learned officially the relationship between Sagamore Hills and Northfield Center is coming to and end after partnering for 40 years.

Mike Hmenik a firefighter got the news on social media. "As many of our members found out finding out through Facebook is certainly a slap in the face," said Hmenik.



The decision is not sitting well with some residents.

Amanda Maguth said, "It's the fear of how long it will take EMS to respond to a call or a fire given the circumstances if they are coming from Macedonia."

Sagamore Hills Trustee Paul Schweikert wants to regionalize with Macedonia. His city pays 2/3 of the operating cost and Northfield pays 1/3. The station needs upgrades. This decision he says has to do with finance.



"For us to continue operating the way we have been doing it it will be 4 to 5 more mils," Schweikert said.

Sagamore Hills does not want another levy and Northfield doesn't have the money.



Chief Frank Risko wishes they would have discussed this with them.

"If they would have sat down and talk to us about the money it wouldn't have gotten this far," added Chief Frank Risko.

In six months the decades old relationship will end. Leaving Northfield understaffed, over budget and trying to figure out how to pay for all their part-time firefighters.

Buescher says he will find a way to stay open, "Yes we will Come hell or high water we will."



Even though they have been working with each other for decades in 2010 papers were officially drawn up. According the the contract if a party wanted out they had to give six months notice.

