Community activists help Michael O'Malley defeat Tim McGinty

Incumbent Tim McGinty was defeated by challenger Michael O'Malley Tuesday, which means a new administration for Cleveland next year.

Michael O'Malley says, "I have traveled throughout this county and all people ask is for the County Prosecutor is to promise justice fairly. I'm the person who can do that."

O'Malley says transparency and communication with the community will be keys in how the Prosecutor's Office will operate.



O'Malley was the first between the two men in the race to say if elected he would take all police involved shootings to the Ohio Attorney Generals Office and a Special Prosecutor, which wasn't McGinty's policy in several deaths in recent years including the Tamir Rice shooting.

Community organizations like Black on Black Crime, Survivor's Victims of Tragedy, plus Black Man's Army say they will keep O'Malley's feet to the fire.

Alfred Porter the President of Black on Black Crime Inc. tells us what voters expect from O'Malley.

"To keep his word to the public and the voters who got behind him. To be able to relate to the families and to have an open office. To be able to deal with concerns that was his number one complaint against Tim McGinty," Porter says.

Tim McGinty declined our request for an on camera interview but emailed saying:

The voters have spoken, and I want to congratulate Mike O'Malley on his victory. I wish him nothing but the best. I love the Prosecutor's Office, and I am proud of all that we have accomplished and of all the outstanding dedicated professionals who work there. I will do everything I can to help Mike, the Office and the County succeed. I want to thank my family and my supporters. It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve the people of Cuyahoga County in elected office for the past 24 years.

O'Malley says he's ready to take on what he thinks is he number one crime issue on our streets... the illegal drug trade.



Michael O'Malley adds, "Much of our crime in this County is driven by the drug trade and drug addictions. We need to aggressively intervene in those situations and stop the cycle of crime and criminal activity. We have to be proactive in that."

