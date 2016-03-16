16-year-old dies after bizarre basketball accident

Over 6,000 people have "liked" his page to get updates on Noah's condition. (Source: Facebook)

A 16-year-old junior at Bucyrus High School died early Wednesday morning after spending 18 days in the hospital following a basketball accident.

On Feb. 27, Noah Lear was playing basketball with his friends. When he went to make a slam dunk, the backboard rim and post came down on top of him.

According to a Facebook support page for Noah and his family, the "Battle of the Lear," Noah was taken to a hospital then flown by Life Flight to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus. He suffered a traumatic brain injury, and was later moved to hospice care. After 18 days, Noah passed away.

According to Bucyrus school officials, the entire school district will be closed on Monday for Noah's funeral. Calling hours are set for 1 p.m.- 5 p.m. at the Alex Kish Memorial Gymnasium on Sunday. His funeral will follow on Monday at 11 a.m., also in the gymnasium.

School officials say the Crawford County Trauma Team has been in the district since March 14, to help students with grief counseling. The school informed students of Noah's death on Wednesday.

"This is an incredibly challenging time for our students and staff," Secondary School Principal Mark Burke said. "The Bucyrus City School District is a family, and we will do whatever is necessary to help each student and staff member deal with losing a classmate, student and friend. Noah and his family are in our thoughts and prayers."

A benefit dinner for Noah's family will be held on April 2 at 4 p.m. at Bucyrus High School. A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help.

