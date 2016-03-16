Akron woman headed to prison for causing deadly crash

Jessica Francis, 23, of Rocky Brook Drive in Akron, was sentenced to two years in prison in prison for causing a crash that killed her friend.

Prosecutors say Francis' blood alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit when she crashed, and killed Haley Hopkins, a passenger in the car.

"This is a tragic case where a drunk driver killed their own passenger," said Deputy Chief Counsel Margaret Scott. "Our sympathies are with Haley's family and we can only hope that this sentence, although it is shorter than we requested, gives them some measure of comfort."

On July 31, 2015, Francis was speeding, lost control of the vehicle, went off road, and struck several trees. Cuyahoga Falls police determined Francis was drunk. 21-year-old Haley Hopkins died in the crash.

Francis' driver's license was also suspended for life.

