Sisters reunited after nearly 60 years amazed how lives are alike

The family takes a selfie during a reunion at dinner. (Source: WOIO)

Portraits of the three sisters side by side. (Source: family)

Sisters reunited after nearly 60 years apart. (Source: WOIO)

A local woman who was adopted nearly 60 years ago finally got a chance to meet her two sisters.

The three sisters were reunited Wednesday after decades, all because of a family member who did some digging online.

In just a few minutes, a lifetime of separation seemed to disappear for Bobbie, Patty and Barbara.

The reunion of all three sisters at the Cleveland Hopkins International airport was nearly 60 years in the making.

“I couldn't figure out who to hug so I grabbed them both,” said Barbara LeSure.

Her daughter caught the emotional reunion on camera.

“When we first saw her, the first word out of my mouth was Mom!” said Bobbie Stainbrook.

“It's been 57 years. She remembers me at four,” LeSure said.

Barbara LeSure lives in the Cleveland area.

She was separated from her sisters three days after she was born.

LeSure’s mother was ill with a brain tumor and epilepsy. During her illness, an accident with one of the children led to Barbara being put up for adoption. Her three other children, Bobbie, Patty and their brother David, who has now passed away, lived with their biological parents on and off in California over the next few years, and also wound up living in foster care.

Later Wednesday night, the sisters gathered at Golden Corral for dinner, where they surprised Barbara's son Christopher.

He didn’t know his aunts, whom he had never met, had flown into town from California.

"I'm just extraordinarily blessed," Christopher LeSure said. "Now I got a ridiculously large family!"

Now a whole family has been brought together.

“This day has been a rollercoaster and I'm just grinning ear to ear,” said Monique LeSure, Barbara’s daughter.

Cousins met each other for the first time.

This happy reunion was all because of the hard work of April, David's daughter, who found Barbara on an adoption connection website for Ohio.

In 24 hours, she solved a mystery that spanned decades.

She posted information about her family and what they knew about Barbara, and someone messaged them with the information they needed.

“That was the best Valentine's Day gift ever!” said Patty Detwiler.

“It was exciting, it was remarkable. I'm getting chills right now. It's something we've all dreamed for,” said Sandra Carranza, Patty's daughter.

The missed years slid away over phone calls for the last month until the sisters were reunited in person.

“Our lives are so intertwined. Oh, it's amazing how much our lives are alike,” said Bobbie Stainbrook.

The family photo albums from coast to coast will now be complete.

Barbara LeSure says her adoptive family would not allow her to try to track down her brother and sisters. She said they told her they would disown her if she tried to and they burned any letters her sisters sent her over the years.

Now they're thrilled to be back together and they're planning a full family reunion.

They’re trying to gather family from across the country to make the reunion in California and they set up a GoFundMe account to help make that happen.

