Slyman's serves up 2,000 lbs of corned beef for St. Patrick's Day

Slyman's Restaurant, known as the home of Cleveland's biggest corned beef sandwich, opened its doors at 6 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day.

The day is the busiest day of the year for the restaurant.

Enthusiastic corned beef lovers lined up outside the restaurant for a chance for the Cleveland staple.

Others placed their phone orders. About 200 orders were ready to go by opening.

Slyman's says it will go through 2,000 pounds of corned beef on this day.

Slyman's is located at 3106 St. Clair Ave. in downtown Cleveland.

