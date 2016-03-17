Arson unit investigating vacant building fire in Akron

Akron Fire Department were called out to a building fire on Lovers Lane.

Heavy smoke and fire were coming out of the building around 4: 40 a.m.

The building appears to be vacant. Arson investigators are on the scene.

Lovers Lane is closed between Beasley and Brown, police said.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.