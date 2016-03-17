Arson unit investigating vacant building fire in Akron - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Arson unit investigating vacant building fire in Akron

AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

Akron Fire Department were called out to a building fire on Lovers Lane. 

Heavy smoke and fire were coming out of the building around 4: 40 a.m.

The building appears to be vacant. Arson investigators are on the scene. 

Lovers Lane is closed between Beasley and Brown, police said. 

