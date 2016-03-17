What some view as incendiary comments are fueling a fear of massive, possibly violent protests at the Republican National Convention. Cleveland isn't alone in this fear.

What some view as incendiary comments are fueling a fear of massive, possibly violent protests at the Republican National Convention. Cleveland isn't alone in this fear.

Tampa prepared adequately to host the RNC in 2012. (Source: Raycom Media)

Tampa prepared adequately to host the RNC in 2012. (Source: Raycom Media)

City Council frustrated by lack of information on convention safety preparations. (Source: WOIO)

Will Cleveland be ready for the July Republican National Convention? It is hard to tell, and several members of Cleveland City Council's Safety

Committee are frustrated.

Councilman Michael Polensek complained, "We have not been briefed."

Committee members say they are getting lots of questions from citizens, and don't have answers for them.

"There's rumors out there that we've got tanks, we've got grenade launchers," complained Councilman Brian Kazy.

Police Chief Calvin Williams answered, "The Division of Police and the City of Cleveland will be ready for the convention. No tanks, no grenade launchers, no bayonets, no 50 caliber machine guns."

That was about the only answer they got from Williams who used this explanation, "A lot of that information is law enforcement sensitive for the RNC, so we're not putting any list out there at this time."

That may be true, but four years ago when the convention was held a month later than ours in Tampa by now press release after press release had

been sent out, telling citizens, the media and council members what was going on.

For example, 55 security cameras, were strategically mounted around convention venues.

Another question, is there a plan for garbage? It may seem little, but it is a key concern.

In Tampa an army of waste collection workers was assembled to quickly clear debris from the venue.

The fear -- a can, bottle or stick could be found or hidden in a waste can and used as a weapon.

Tampa used a total of 5500 officers from 73 agencies.

15 agencies provided 25 officers specifically trained for the convention to form a bicycle patrol. In the end, only two arrests.

Polensek says he's tired of being in the dark.

"I'm watching a TV station and their reciting the exact quantity purchased. When is city council gonna get that list," Polensek asked.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.