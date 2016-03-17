Cleveland poll worker pleads not guilty for making threats with gun

Police say an armed poll worker was arrested after threatening other workers at a Cleveland polling place around noon Tuesday.

A poll worker arrested after threatening other workers, while holding a gun, at a Cleveland polling place pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.

Officers said 45-year-old Allen Bethea got into a verbal argument Tuesday with other workers at Louisa May Alcott School on 10308 Baltic Road.

Police said the man took a .380-caliber gun from his bag. Cleveland police representatives said Bethea didn't point the gun at anyone, but verbally threatened them.

Police said Bethea left on foot. He was arrested a short time later at West 107th Street and Detroit Avenue.

The weapon and marijuana were found in his backpack. He was taken to jail.

Voting and classes continued at the school.

The BOE fired Bethea. He was given a $10,000 bond in court.

