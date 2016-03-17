Cleveland poll worker pleads not guilty for making threats with - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland poll worker pleads not guilty for making threats with gun

Allen Bethea (Source: Cleveland Police) Allen Bethea (Source: Cleveland Police)
Allen Bethea (Source: Cuyahoga Co. Sheriff's Office) Allen Bethea (Source: Cuyahoga Co. Sheriff's Office)
Armed poll worker pulls out gun during argument. (Source: WOIO) Armed poll worker pulls out gun during argument. (Source: WOIO)
A poll worker arrested after threatening other workers, while holding a gun, at a Cleveland polling place pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.

Officers said 45-year-old Allen Bethea got into a verbal argument Tuesday with other workers at Louisa May Alcott School on 10308 Baltic Road. 

Police said the man took a .380-caliber gun from his bag. Cleveland police representatives said Bethea didn't point the gun at anyone, but verbally threatened them.

Police said Bethea left on foot. He was arrested a short time later at West 107th Street and Detroit Avenue.

The weapon and marijuana were found in his backpack. He was taken to jail.

Voting and classes continued at the school.

The BOE fired Bethea. He was given a $10,000 bond in court. 

