ME: Girls, 8 & 12, were suffocated before home explosion

The Summit County Medical Examiner said Thursday that an 8-year-old and 12-year-old girl were murdered by one of their parents, and the mother died from an overdose of Prozac before their home exploded in Northfield Center Township.

Three of the four members of the Mather family died before the house was set on fire and exploded, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner. (Source: WOIO)

The family of four was found dead Jan. 11 in an explosion and fire.

The daughters, Ruthie and Allison ages 8 and 12, died from suffocation. The medical examiner called it “probable inflicted asphyxia without evidence of smoke inhalation.”

The ME's office said it was unclear which parent was responsible for the death of the two children or how they were asphyxiated.

The mother, Cindy Mather, was found to have died from an overdose of Prozac. The medical examiner would not say if it was suicide or homicide.

The father, Jeffrey Mather, died from burns and his death was believed to be a suicide. "The victim burned himself after using gasoline to set fire to his residence," the ruling said. The toxicology report showed he was sober - no drugs or alcohol in his system.

Mom and the girls were found all huddled together in the front of the home and dad was found in the back near the garage, according to Northfield Center Township Fire Chief Frank Risko.

Arson was ruled as the cause.

