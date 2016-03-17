Akron child flees men attempting to lure her

Akron Police say a 9-year-old girl ran from two men attempting to lure her into truck. (Source: WOIO)

Two men attempted to entice a child in an Akron neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Akron Police said a 9-year-old girl was walking home from school around 4 p.m. in the Kenmore neighborhood when a white, beat-up pickup truck stopped and the driver asked the child if she wanted a ride. The girl ran back to the school and alerted the school principal, who notified the victim's mother, who came to the school and picked her daughter up.

Police said the driver was an older white male, between 55 and 65 years old, and there was a white male passenger in the truck as well. The driver left the area after the girl ran back to the school.

Detectives are following up on the incident, and no suspect has been identified at this time.

