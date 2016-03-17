Baseball player retires unexpectedly over son

Many in the baseball world, especially those on the White Sox, were caught off guard when Adam LaRoche suddenly announced his retirement on Tuesday as he prepared to enter his 13th Major League Baseball season.

On Wednesday, a report from Fox Sports shed some light on why he might have retired.

Reporter Ken Rosenthal reported that the reason LaRoche decided to retire is because his son, Drake, was no longer allowed to be in the clubhouse. The 14-year-old has traveled with LaRoche over the past few years and even had his own locker in the US Cellular Field clubhouse in 2015.

Soon after the initial tweets, Rosenthal posted this conversation he had with White Sox general manager Kenny Williams.

Thank u Lord for the game of baseball and for giving me way more than I ever deserved!#FamilyFirst — Adam LaRoche (@e3laroche) March 15, 2016

Williams disputes the claim.

It is possible LaRoche could decide against retirement since he hasn't finalized his decision. LaRoche's decision to retire will reportedly cost him the $13M dollars he was due this season from the White Sox.

