Massillon woman arrested after child falls off moving car

Massillon Police arrested a woman after her child fell off her moving car. (Source: WOIO)

A Massillon woman was arrested Tuesday night after her daughter was hospitalized with serious injuries following a fall off a moving car.

The woman, Natasha R. Lowery, was driving her 2003 Jeep Liberty at approximately 20 mph with her 15-year-old daughter on the hood on the vehicle when her daughter fell off, according to a Massillon Police report. The 15-year-old sustained severe injuries that required transportation to Aultman Hospital.

Lowery was arrested for endangering children and also cited for reckless operation.

