Tampa shared fears similar to Cleveland's before RNC

What some view as incendiary comments are fueling a fear of massive, possibly violent protests at the Republican National Convention.

Cleveland isn't alone in this fear. A report done after the 2012 GOP convention in Tampa reveals that many of the same fears were voiced there.

Advance preparations, and the forecast of a hurricane eased those fears. Ten thousand demonstrators were expected, but only about 500 showed up. The weather, or threat of hurricane stopped a lot of protest groups from coming.

The day after the convention, several agencies responsible for security and safety did a postmortem. One of the topics was agitators, who might incite otherwise peaceful protesters, according to the FBI's Steve Edison.

"They like to embed themselves, for lack of a better term, hide themselves in these groups," Edison said.

In a tactic much like that used by police in Cleveland a few years ago when they infiltrated the Occupy Cleveland movement and discovered a plot

to blow up a bridge, undercover officers were deployed. Out of the 5,500 officers in Tampa for the convention, 1,686 were used for crowd management: 200 on bicycles, 50 on horseback, the rest on foot or in patrol cars. All got 133 hours of training. The object:

engage,don't confront, according to Assistant Police Chief John Bennett.

"We were able to de-energize those protest groups that wanted to cause problems based upon the fact that they wanted to feed off our aggression," Bennett said. "We didn't give 'em that."

Cooperation was critical among police agencies. In order to display unity, all officers wore the same uniform. The only difference was that arm patches from their home department were worn.

A final summary from the chief was, "As some officials may say in hindsight, we may have over prepared."

Hopefully Cleveland can say the same thing the morning after.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.