Mom died of overdose, children murdered before explosion

Three of the four members of the Mather family died before the house was set on fire and exploded, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner. (Source: WOIO)

The Summit County Medical Examiner said Thursday that an 8-year-old and 12-year-old girl were murdered by one of their parents before their home exploded in Northfield Center Township.

The Mather family of four was found dead Jan. 11 in an explosion and fire.

The daughters, Ruthie and Allyson, died from suffocation. The ME's office said it was unclear which parent was responsible for the death of the two children or how they were asphyxiated, and that "we will not speculate on the circumstances."

The mother, 43-year-old Cindy Mather, was determined to have died from an overdose of Prozac. Cleveland 19 found she did have a prescription for the antidepressant, but the medical examiner could not determine if the overdose was suicide or homicide, or if the lethal dose came in one large dose, or several doses over several days.

Ruthie, Allyson and Cindy were all dead before the fire started.

The father, 43-year-old Jeffrey Mather, died from burns and his death is believed to be a suicide.

"The victim burned himself after using gasoline to set fire to his residence," the ruling said. The cause of the fire was previously determined to be arson.

A toxicology report showed Jeff was sober with no drugs or alcohol in his system. A previous report stated that he was wearing a gold band on his left ring finger at the time his body was found.

Mom and the girls were found all huddled together in the front of the home and dad was found in the back near the garage, according to Northfield Center Township Fire Chief Frank Risko.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.