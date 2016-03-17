Realtors dispute home buying survey ranking Ohio low

A recent survey done by GOBankingRates surveyed and ranked states to determine which states offered the best deals for buyers.

GOBankingRates used five criteria for their survey including affordability, price of renting compared to owning a comparable home, home values, mortgage rates and property taxes.

The worst state to purchase a home in was New Jersey, according to the survey. The best state to buy a house: Maine.

Ohio came in as one of the worst with a ranking of 44, with average property taxes at 1.55%, interest rates at 4.36% and median listing prices that were just over $129,000.

The survey acknowledged that homes in Ohio were cheap and were a better buy than other states when you considered the cost of a similar rental property.

Real estate professionals like Mark Lastition, the manager of Howard Hanna Cleveland office, says the survey is over-generalized because real estate markets vary from region to region. Here in Northeast Ohio, specifically the Cleveland area, the story seems to be quite the opposite.



"I don't know how it could get much better in Ohio," said Lastition.



Lastition says that buyers are snatching up well-priced homes in many sought-after communities as soon as they are listed.

Howard Hanna Realtor Jeff Wise says he has no problem finding buyers that are taking advantage of interest rates that are still historically low. Instead, he has a problem finding inventory.



"Cleveland's market is really strong. So, we were really surprised to see it say that Ohio is not one of the better housing markets. We actually think it's one of the best," says Wise.



Lastition says when agents work with buyers from other states they are usually blown away at how much they can get for their money.

"Ohio is a huge state with five major metropolitan areas and lots of rural area, so I think to say anything general about Ohio is a tough call, and I think as I looked at the top 10 states and the bottom 10 states, the differences were pretty minute," added Lastition. "The biggest thing they said were that the interest rates were not low, and I think that they are still -- historically speaking -- at the 1950's rates."

