13 heroin deaths in Cuyahoga County in four days

The heroin epidemic here in northeast Ohio has reached new levels. From late Thursday March 10th through Monday March 14th Cuyahoga County experienced 13 fatal overdoses due to heroin, fentanyl, or a combination of both.

But, in recent months there have been many moves made to curb overdose deaths.

In January the drug store chain, CVS, announced that it will make Narcan, the antidote for heroin overdoses, available at its Ohio stores.

And this week the CDC issued new guidelines aimed at curbing opioid prescriptions. While the CDC's new plan is specific to prescriptions like OxyContin and Vicodin it does come amid an epidemic of addiction tied to powerful opioid drugs, which includes illegal narcotics like heroin.

If you, or someone you know is struggling with addiction there are resources available. You can search the government database of where substance abusers can seek treatment HERE.

